Falcons fall 40-39 to Cowboys with last-minute field goal

The Atlanta Falcons fell to the Dallas Cowboys by one point at AT&T Stadium on Sunday as seen live on FOX 5 Atlanta.

The Dallas Cowboys fumbled four times and botched a fake punt attempt in the first quarter of coach Mike McCarthy’s home debut, falling behind 20-0 and trailing the Atlanta Falcons 29-10 at halftime.

Two of the three lost fumbles, one each by quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, resulted in touchdown passes by Matt Ryan. The third, by tight end Dalton Schultz, ended in a second straight field goal for Atlanta.

Another play that was ruled a fumble by Cowboys running back Tony Pollard early in the first quarter was overturned on review. A second fumble by Elliott was recovered by the two-time rushing champion.

A last-minute misstep by the Falcons turned the ball over to Dallas setting them up for a one-point victory.

Here are some of the key plays from Sunday's game:

1st Quarter

11:19 - ATL - Deion Jones sack

11:03 - ATL - Calvin Ridley 22-yard touchdown reception

9:33 - DAL - Ezekiel Elliott fumble

8:14 - ATL - Hayden Hurst 42-yard touchdown reception

5:17 - ATL - Younghoe Koo 42-yard field goal

4:20 - DAL - Dalton Schultz fumble

1:07 - ATL - Younghoe Koo 27-yard field goal

2nd Quarter

12:13 - DAL - Ezekiel Elliott 1-yard touchdown

12:09 - ATL - Calvin Ridley 25-yard reception

6:01 - ATL - Calvin Ridley 3-yard touchdown reception

5:58 - ATL - Falcons missed 2-point conversion

1:50 - DAL - Greg Zuerlein 33-yard field goal

0:16 - ATL - Calvin Ridley 24-yard reception

3rd Quarter

15:00 - DAL - Tony Pollard 28-yard return

13:40 - DAL - CeeDee Lamb 37-yard reception

12:27 - DAL - Dak Prescott 2-yard touchdown

6:30 - DAL - Amari Cooper 58-yard reception

4:14 - DAL - Dak Prescott 1-yard touchdown

2:59 - ATL - Hayden Hurst 22-yard reception

0:51 - ATL - Julio Jones 19-yard reception

4th Quarter

14:28 - ATL - Russell Gage 8-yard touchdown reception

14:23 - DAL - Tony Pollard 32-yard return

8:00 - ATL - Younghoe Koo 32-yard field goal

5:02 - DAL - Dalton Schultz 10-yard reception

4:57 - DAL -Dallas Cowboys missed 2-point conversion

4:39 - DAL - Everson Griffen sack

2:29 - DAL - Noah Brown 20-yard reception

2:13 - DAL - Michael Gallup - 38-yard reception

1:52 - DAL - Dak Prescott 1-yard touchdown

0:04 - DAL - Greg Zuerlein 46-yard field goal