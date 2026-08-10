Falcons coach lands at No. 20 in NFL attractiveness survey

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The Brief Atlanta Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski finished No. 20 in a survey ranking the NFL's most attractive head coaches. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay easily took the top spot, while Kansas City's Andy Reid made a perhaps unexpected appearance in the top five. The survey of more than 5,000 NFL fans suggests winning, familiarity and a little hometown loyalty may influence how fans see the men holding the headsets.



NFL head coaches are routinely ranked by wins, playoff appearances, offensive schemes and job security. A new survey decided to evaluate them using a decidedly less scientific metric: attractiveness.

What we know:

Covers surveyed 5,022 NFL fans ahead of the 2026 season and asked them to choose the league's most attractive head coach.

For Atlanta Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski, the results were respectable, if unlikely to earn him a modeling contract.

Stefanski received 1.67% of the vote, putting him at No. 20 among the league's 32 head coaches. Baltimore Ravens coach Jesse Minter received the same percentage and finished immediately behind him in the rankings.

So, Falcons fans can make of that what they will. There is, after all, still plenty of preseason left to improve his standing.

RELATED STORIES: Falcons hire Kevin Stefanski as 20th head coach in franchise history

Sean McVay runs away with No. 1

There wasn't much suspense at the top.

By the numbers:

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay received 15.93% of the vote, nearly doubling the 8.28% collected by Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Seattle's Mike Macdonald finished third with 6.49%, Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni was fourth at 5.85% and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid rounded out the top five with 5.81%.

Yes, Andy Reid.

Apparently, Super Bowl rings, Hawaiian shirts and a legendary mustache remain a formidable combination.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

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McVay's appeal also crossed team loyalties. According to the survey analysis, 95% of his nearly 800 votes came from people who were not Rams fans. He even picked up support from NFC West rivals, including Seahawks and 49ers fans.

Winning might make everyone look better

Dig deeper:

The survey raises another question: Were fans really judging looks?

Maybe not entirely.

Covers noted that some of the coaches near the top are associated with successful franchises, high-profile quarterbacks and frequent national television appearances. The report suggested those factors could create a "halo effect," with winning and the confidence associated with success influencing how fans perceive a coach.

Familiarity could play a role, too. Coaches of teams that routinely appear in prime-time and nationally televised games naturally receive more exposure than those whose teams spend most Sundays playing in regional broadcast windows.

In other words, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy under a shower of confetti apparently doesn't hurt your dating profile.

Fans do show some hometown loyalty

What they're saying:

Nearly 3 in 10 respondents — 29.3% — chose their own team's head coach as the league's most attractive.

Packers fans were the most loyal, with 54.4% choosing LaFleur. Seattle followed at 53.7%, while 48.6% of Chicago Bears fans selected their own coach, Ben Johnson.

The report did not include Atlanta among the 10 fan bases most likely to vote for their own coach, so Stefanski apparently has some work to do both on and off the field.

Somebody had to finish last

The other side:

At the other end of the rankings was New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn.

Glenn received 0.60% of the overall vote, placing him 32nd. Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles was 31st with 0.68%, followed by Las Vegas coach Klint Kubiak and Cleveland's Todd Monken.

Head coach Aaron Glenn of the New York Jets walks the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on November 30, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Only 11.6% of Jets fans surveyed picked Glenn, although he did receive one vote from a New England Patriots fan — proof that even one of the NFL's fiercest rivalries apparently has room for a compliment.

As for Stefanski, No. 20 may not sound particularly glamorous. But Falcons fans will probably forgive the middle-of-the-pack finish if he can put Atlanta much closer to No. 1 in the standings.

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