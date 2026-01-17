Falcons hire Kevin Stefanski as 20th head coach in franchise history

article

The Brief The Atlanta Falcons have officially hired former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach. Stefanski brings a 45-56 career record and two Coach of the Year awards to Atlanta. The hire marks a new era for the franchise, with Stefanski reporting to team president and Falcons legend Matt Ryan.



The Atlanta Falcons have named Kevin Stefanski the 20th head coach in franchise history.

What we know:

Stefanski, a two-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year, joins the Falcons after serving as head coach of the Cleveland Browns and a long tenure as an assistant with the Minnesota Vikings.

He will replace Raheem Morris who was fired at the end of this seasons.

Stefanski finished his tenure in Cleveland with an overall record of 45-56. He led the Browns to the postseason twice, reaching the playoffs in 2020 and 2023.

Prior to his time in Cleveland, Stefanski spent 14 years on the staff in Minnesota, rising from assistant to the head coach to offensive coordinator. During that span, he worked under Brad Childress, Leslie Frazier, and Mike Zimmer.

What they're saying:

"In Kevin Stefanski, we have found a coach with the right vision, focus, and demeanor to lead our team into the future," Falcons President of Football Operations Matt Ryan said. "From all our research and a wonderful visit with him tonight, I believe he is the right coach to take the talent on our roster to a new level and to work with Matt, our new GM, and all our football personnel to build on the strong foundation in place and take it to new heights. He has a great plan for his staff, and he’s learned many things during his stops in Cleveland and Minnesota that have prepared him for this moment."

Dig deeper:

Stefanski played defensive back at the University of Pennsylvania from 2000 to 2004, where he was a two-time All-Ivy League selection and the Quakers’ Freshman of the Year.

Stefanski and his wife, Michelle, are both Philadelphia natives. They have three children: Juliette, Will, and Gabe.

What's next:

In his new role, Stefanski will report directly to Ryan.