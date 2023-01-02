Falcons player to face judge over charges from DUI, fight, and chase in Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson is set to go before a Fulton County judge over his arrest after allegedly being involved in an altercation with an Atlanta police officer and fleeing the scene.

Early Saturday morning, Atlanta police officers said they arrested Batson, who was recently signed to the Atlanta Falcons, for driving under the influence and leading them on a chase. Around 2 a.m., an officer said he saw Batson speeding and failing to stay in his lane in a pickup truck, so he conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 North at the Northside Drive exit.

During the stop, that officer said he determined Batson was intoxicated and tried to arrest him. The attempt turned into a fight after the officer said he violently resisted, allegedly trying to take the officer's gun.

Cameron Batson (Credit: Fulton County Jail) (Supplied)

The officer fired a shot, but no one was hit. At this point, the officer said Batson managed to re-enter his truck and flee the scene.

After crashing a short distance away near Northside Drive and Echota Drive and exiting his vehicle to flee on foot, multiple officers joined the search. They found the football player hiding in the area and took him into custody.

Batson was charged with aggravated assault, battery, removal of a weapon from a public official and driving-fleeting to elude a police officer.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson (16) looks on during Saturday morning workouts at the Falcons Training Facility on August 06, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

ESPN reported on the following statement released by the Falcons:

"We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies," it read. "We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time."

The wide receive is expected to have his first court appearance in Fulton County at 11 a.m. Monday.