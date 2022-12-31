Police: Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson facing charges for DUI, fight and chase

article

Early Saturday morning, Atlanta police officers said they arrested Cameron Malik Batson in for driving under the influence and leading them on a chase. The 27-year-old was recently signed to the Atlanta Falcons as a wide receiver back in June.

Around 2 a.m., an officer said he saw Batson speeding and failing to stay in his lane in a pickup truck, so he conducted a traffic stop on I-75 North at the Northside Drive exit.

During the stop, that officer said he determined Batson was intoxicated and tried to arrest him. The attempt turned into a fight after the officer said he violently resisted.

The officer fired a shot, but no one was hit. At this point, the officer said Batson managed to re-enter his truck and flee the scene.

After crashing a short distance away near Northside Drive and Echota Drive and exiting his vehicle to flee on foot, multiple officers joined the search. They found the football player hiding in the area and took him into custody.

Both he and the original officer responsible for the stop were taken to the hospital for treatment. Batson is said to be facing multiple charges.

ESPN reported on the following statement released by the Falcons:

"We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies," it read. "We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time."

This investigation remains ongoing.