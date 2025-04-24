Fake DoorDasher caught on camera trying to break into Covington apartment, police say

The Brief Covington police say they are searching for a man pretending to be a DoorDash delivery driver who was trying to get into an apartment. A doorbell camera caught the interaction, which happened at the Wellington Ridge Apartments on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray face mask, black gloves, black pants, and tan shoes.



Police in Covington are searching for a man who they say pretended to be a DoorDash delivery driver to try and get into an apartment.

The alleged attempted home invasion happened at the Wellington Ridge Apartments on Wellington Drive on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Police say a simple doorbell ring could have turned much worse for the woman who lived at the Covington apartment complex.

The woman's doorbell camera caught the moment that the possibly scary situation happened around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

In the footage, the woman is heard asking, "Who's at my door?"

The man responds, "DoorDash."

The video goes on to show the man claiming that he has a delivery for "Chris."

Investigators think the man used that as a ploy to try to break into apartments.

Dig deeper:

Covington police shared a photo of the suspect on their Facebook page.

They say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray face mask, black gloves, black pants, and tan shoes.

What you can do:

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, call detectives at (678) 625-5562.