Bad Botox is on the market, FDA and CDC warn

There's a new big, bold warning coming from the CDC and the FDA about a popular cosmetic procedure. There are rising cases of counterfeit Botox being reported. People have been hospitalized after injections with the unapproved Botox.

So many people use Botox now to manage migraines or to help with neck spasms. But for many, it's best known for its cosmetic uses, like lifting sagging skin.

But in a double warning coming from both the FDA and CDC, it's reported 19 people across nine states were treated for symptoms of botulism anti-toxin.

Botox is, in part, the botulinum toxin that causes botulism. Used improperly, it can cause paralysis, trouble breathing and swallowing, dry mouth, incontinence and more. All are symptoms of botulism.

Feds warn of bad Botox on the market. It should only be administered by licensed professionals. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

Many people use and are comfortable with the Botox product. Its usage is so normal that doctor's offices offer discounts at lunch hour for working men and women to pop in and get an injection. It's like a little face lift. But this familiarity with it has led to some lesser-known spas offering it for cut-rate deals. Sometimes it's administered in unlicensed settings, like parties.

So how do you know if you are getting the real FDA approved stuff?

First, always go to a licensed facility with licensed professionals. Look for a seal that may have been tampered with.

The real Botox is manufactured by AbbVie and the box may say that or "Allergan Aesthetics".

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (FDA)

This is what a counterfeit product may look like.The outer carton and vial may have lot number C3709C3. The outer carton could display the words "Botulinum Toxin Type A." The real one would say "OnabotulinumtoxinA."

It will be in 150-unit doses. The real one doesn't have that dose. And the language is not in English.

Read more here for the full FDA and CDC warnings.