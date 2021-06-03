Reward offered for suspect in deadly SW Atlanta drive-by shooting

article

Police are offering a $2,000 reward to help solve a double shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Fairburn Road SW near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

Officers who arrived at the scene found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed the two victims to the hospital where one of them, identified as Michael Gary, died from his injuries. The other victim has a non-life-threatening injury to their ankle.

According to investigators, the suspect involved fired shots from a vehicle that drove off after the shooting. Police have so far not named any potential suspects or motives behind the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

