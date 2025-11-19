Falcons quarterback Penix Jr. out for season after ACL injury
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons announced that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is out for the remainder of the season due to a partially torn ACL.
Penix out for season
What we know:
The team said Penix will undergo surgery to repair the injury, which he sustained during Sunday’s 30-27 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers. The setback comes as the Falcons drop their fifth straight game and continue to struggle with execution and depth.
Penix injured
The backstory:
Earlier this week, the team confirmed that Penix would be placed on the reserve/injured list, meaning he would miss a minimum of four games.
Veteran Kirk Cousins, who replaced Penix on Sunday, struggled to jump-start the offense, completing 6 of 14 passes and leading no touchdown drives. Atlanta twice settled for field goals after Penix exited and later stalled in overtime, setting up Carolina’s game-winning kick.
Cousins to start moving forward
What's next:
Cousins will be the starting quarterback next Sunday against New Orleans and is expected to help shape the offensive game plan.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Falcons via press release and past FOX 5 reporting which is linked above.