Falcons quarterback Penix Jr. out for season after ACL injury

By
Published  November 19, 2025 11:41am EST
Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons is look at by medical staff during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is out for the season with a torn ACL.
    • Kirk Cousins will start next Sunday against New Orleans.
    • Penix finishes the year with 1,982 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons announced that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is out for the remainder of the season due to a partially torn ACL.

Penix out for season

What we know:

The team said Penix will undergo surgery to repair the injury, which he sustained during Sunday’s 30-27 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers. The setback comes as the Falcons drop their fifth straight game and continue to struggle with execution and depth.

Penix injured

The backstory:

Earlier this week, the team confirmed that Penix would be placed on the reserve/injured list, meaning he would miss a minimum of four games.

Veteran Kirk Cousins, who replaced Penix on Sunday, struggled to jump-start the offense, completing 6 of 14 passes and leading no touchdown drives. Atlanta twice settled for field goals after Penix exited and later stalled in overtime, setting up Carolina’s game-winning kick.

Cousins to start moving forward

What's next:

Cousins will be the starting quarterback next Sunday against New Orleans and is expected to help shape the offensive game plan.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Falcons via press release and past FOX 5 reporting which is linked above. 

