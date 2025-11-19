Falcons quarterback Penix Jr. out for season after ACL injury

article

The Brief Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is out for the season with a torn ACL. Kirk Cousins will start next Sunday against New Orleans. Penix finishes the year with 1,982 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions.



The Atlanta Falcons announced that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is out for the remainder of the season due to a partially torn ACL.

Penix out for season

What we know:

The team said Penix will undergo surgery to repair the injury, which he sustained during Sunday’s 30-27 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers. The setback comes as the Falcons drop their fifth straight game and continue to struggle with execution and depth.

Penix injured

The backstory:

Earlier this week, the team confirmed that Penix would be placed on the reserve/injured list, meaning he would miss a minimum of four games.

Veteran Kirk Cousins, who replaced Penix on Sunday, struggled to jump-start the offense, completing 6 of 14 passes and leading no touchdown drives. Atlanta twice settled for field goals after Penix exited and later stalled in overtime, setting up Carolina’s game-winning kick.

Cousins to start moving forward

What's next:

Cousins will be the starting quarterback next Sunday against New Orleans and is expected to help shape the offensive game plan.