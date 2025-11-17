Falcons fear season-ending knee injury for Penix Jr., out 4 games minimum

article

The Brief Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. may miss the season after a left knee injury in Sunday’s OT loss. Kirk Cousins struggled in relief as Atlanta dropped its fifth straight game. Falcons now face major questions on offense and health heading into New Orleans.



The Atlanta Falcons are bracing for the possibility of losing rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for the season after he suffered a left knee injury during Sunday’s 30-27 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers — an injury that comes as the team dropped its fifth straight game and continues struggling with execution and depth.

The team has confirmed that he will be placed on the reserve/injured list and miss a minimum of four games.

What we know:

Multiple reports, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, say Penix will seek a second opinion on the injury, which affects the same knee that kept him out of the Falcons’ Week 7 matchup. He has already battled a left knee bone bruise this season and endured four season-ending injuries during his college career, including two torn ACLs.

Penix started strong Sunday, completing 13 of 16 passes for 175 yards and helping Atlanta build a 21-16 lead before going down with 5:22 left in the third quarter. He attempted to stand but collapsed back to the turf and removed his helmet as medical staff rushed in.

Veteran Kirk Cousins, who replaced Penix, struggled to spark the offense, finishing 6 of 14 and leading no touchdown drives. Atlanta twice settled for field goals after Penix exited, then stalled again in overtime, setting up Carolina’s game-winning kick.

Despite the quarterback shuffle, the Falcons found bright spots: Bijan Robinson ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns, and Drake London added seven receptions for 119 yards before leaving in overtime with a knee injury.

Carolina, meanwhile, capitalized on Atlanta’s depleted secondary. Bryce Young threw for a franchise-record 448 yards, including a 54-yard strike to Tommy Tremble that set up the decisive 28-yard field goal.

The Falcons were already thin defensively, missing Dee Alford, Mike Hughes, Leonard Floyd, and Zach Harrison. Special teams issues also hurt Atlanta, including a fumbled kickoff by Natrone Brooks.

Cousins, who signed a $100 million guaranteed contract in 2024 before Penix was drafted No. 8 overall, said he will review the late deep throw to London that sailed incomplete.

What's next:

Cousins will now be the staring quarterback next Sunday against New Orleans and will likely help shape the offensive plan. Penix has completed 60.1% of his passes this season for 1,982 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Atlanta falls to 3-7, with mounting injuries and growing uncertainty about how quickly the offense can adjust — especially if Penix’s season is indeed over.