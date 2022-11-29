Police catch teen suspected in Facebook Marketplace armed robberies

DeKalb County police believe they have finally caught a suspect wanted for several armed robberies involving Facebook Marketplace.

A 15-year-old was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

Detectives believed he had been using Facebook Marketplace, an online resale platform, to lure in potential victims who thought they were purchasing items from him. When the victims would arrive at the agreed upon meeting place, detectives said the suspect would brandish a firearm and rob them of their valuables. Authorities said he may be responsible for a multitude of robberies.

The teen was arrested on Oakvale Road in Decatur on three warrants for armed robberies. Authorities said there are more charges on the way.

Police advise individuals trying to buy and sell items online to use a police precinct as a safe space to conduct in-person business.