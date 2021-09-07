Facebook apologizes for 'primates' label on video with Black men

Facebook is apologizing after its artificial intelligence suggested people watching a video featuring Black men should continue watching videos featuring "primates."

A company spokesperson issued the statement to the New York Times on Friday calling this suggestion an "unacceptable error."

According to the Times, "users who recently watched a video from a British tabloid featuring Black men saw an automated prompt from the social network that asked if they would like to ‘keep seeing videos about primates.’"

The social media giant has since disabled the topic recommendation feature and is still investigating what caused the problem.

