FAA: Small jet crashed in Gordon County

A small jet crashed Saturday morning in Gordon County, the FAA confirmed.

According to officials, A Cessna Citation was traveling about 50 miles north of Atlanta near the Gordon County area when radar stopped being able to track the plane.

The plane took off from Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree City around 10 a.m.

No word on how many people were on board.

Investigators are working to locate the aircraft.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.