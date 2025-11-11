FAA flight cuts expand Tuesday, canceling more flights at Atlanta airport

The Brief The FAA increased flight reductions Tuesday at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International. As of 7 a.m., 116 flights were canceled and 27 delayed in Atlanta, most involving Delta and Delta Connection carriers. The cuts are expected to reach 10% by Friday unless the government reopens.



Tuesday marks an increase in flight reductions at 40 of the U.S.’s busiest airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

What we know:

Despite the Senate passing a bill to reopen the government, the House must pass it as well, and President Donald Trump must sign it into law. That could take several days. In the meantime, the FAA’s flight reduction plan continues, with it scheduled to hit 10% on Friday unless the government is reopened by then.

As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, 116 flights had already been canceled at the world’s busiest airport, and 27 flights had been delayed, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.com. Most of the flights were Delta Connection and Delta flights. About 30 canceled flights were operated by Delta Air Lines, while 42 were operated by Endeavor Air as Delta Connection.

Several international carriers, like British Airways, Air France, and Turkish Airlines, all reported one delay but no cancellations so far.

Dig deeper:

Over the weekend, more than 45,000 flights were delayed across the country and more than 5,000 canceled.

A severe thunderstorm warning on Saturday caused a ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson, leading to 370 cancellations. On Sunday, Atlanta saw 456 cancellations. Both days, Delta was the airline with the most cancellations, but that’s because Atlanta is its headquarters and largest hub.

Big picture view:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sees about 2,500 flights and averages about 286,000 passengers a day.