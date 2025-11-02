Atlanta sees ripple delays amid worsening air traffic controller shortages

The Brief FAA staffing shortages during the 32-day government shutdown caused more than 3,800 flight delays nationwide Sunday. Atlanta’s airport reported 223 delays and seven cancellations, mostly linked to ripple effects from New York and Newark. Nearly 13,000 unpaid air traffic controllers are working under stress as the FAA faces a preexisting 3,000-person shortage.



Flight delays continued Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as the government shutdown reached day 32, with the Federal Aviation Administration citing ongoing staffing shortages at air traffic control centers across the country.

Atlanta airport delays Sunday

Local perspective:

An airport spokesperson said there are no staffing shortages at the FAA tower in Atlanta, but ripple effects from other cities have led to nearly 200 delays locally, most lasting less than an hour. According to FlightAware, Atlanta recorded 223 delays and seven cancellations by 5 p.m., more than half involving Delta Air Lines.

On Friday, the agency reported that nearly half of its core facilities were short-staffed, and nearly 80 percent of workers were absent at New York-area locations. Those shortages triggered widespread delays over the weekend that extended as far south as Atlanta.

FAA staffing causes delays

Big picture view:

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey reported the longest delays, averaging three hours, as controllers there grappled with significant staffing issues. The FAA said Newark is one of at least three major facilities struggling to maintain normal operations.

By comparison, several other major U.S. airports also reported dozens of delays Sunday, including those in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver and Miami.

Federal shutdown leaves FAA workers without pay

What we know:

The FAA said air traffic controllers have been working without pay for more than a month and are under increasing stress and fatigue. Tuesday marked their first missed paycheck since the shutdown began.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy: ‘You’ll see delays’

What they're saying:

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that passengers should expect continued disruptions as long as the shutdown persists.

"If they don't have the right staffing levels or if there's distractions in towers, they will slow down the landings and departures in different airports across the country," Duffy said. "And what that means for the American people is that means more delays or that means more cancellations."

On CBS’s "Face the Nation," Duffy reiterated that the government would prioritize safety even if it meant slowing air traffic. "We work overtime to make sure the system is safe. And we will slow traffic down, you’ll see delays, we’ll have flights canceled to make sure the system is safe," he said.

Despite the strain, Duffy said he will not fire air traffic controllers who miss work during the shutdown. "When they’re making decisions to feed their families, I’m not going to fire air traffic controllers," he said. "They need support, they need money, they need a paycheck. They don’t need to be fired."

A rainy and overcast view of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as delays and cancelations persist due to FAA staffing shortages on Nov. 2, 2025 (FOX 5)

Flights delayed, canceled at Atlanta's airport

By the numbers:

The FAA estimates about 13,000 controllers are currently working without pay. Before the shutdown, the agency was already short roughly 3,000 controllers nationwide.

Here's a look at delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as of 5 p.m. Sunday:

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: 223 delays, 7 cancellations

Delta Air Lines: 126 delayed flights, 4 canceled

U.S. total: 3,815 delays nationwide

FAA staffing questions

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how long the FAA expects staffing shortages to continue or whether additional relief measures are being considered for unpaid air traffic controllers.

It’s unclear how many flights nationwide are being directly affected by the shortages versus weather or operational factors.

The agency has also not detailed any contingency plans if more controllers stop reporting to work as the shutdown drags on.

Check your flight

What you can do:

Travelers flying through Atlanta are advised to check flight status before heading to the airport as the shutdown continues to impact operations nationwide.