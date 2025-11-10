Thousands of flights canceled over weekend as shutdown enters day 40

The Brief More than 800 flights were canceled and 1,500 delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson due to air traffic controller shortages. The FAA ordered airlines to cut flights by up to 10% nationwide by Friday to manage staffing absences. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned air travel could slow to a trickle as Thanksgiving approaches.



Travel headaches are piling up at the world’s busiest airport as the government shutdown stretches into another week.

What we know:

More than 800 flights into and out of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport were canceled over the weekend, according to FlightAware, while more than 1,500 were delayed. Officials say a shortage of air traffic controllers triggered the widespread disruptions.

To address the growing number of absences, the Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to reduce flights at the nation’s 40 busiest airports. The cuts started at 4% last week, will increase to 6% on Tuesday, and are expected to reach 10% by Friday.

As of Monday afternoon, FlightAware reported more than 220 cancellations and over 300 delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Interantional Airport.

What they're saying:

"Was supposed to fly out this morning at 10 a.m. that was canceled," said frustrated traveler Jason Julio. He and his son have been trying to get home to New Jersey since Sunday.

"You book a trip to have a good time and make memories," Julio said. "These are the last types of memories you want to have."

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told CNN that 18 of the 22 air traffic controllers scheduled to work in Atlanta on Saturday didn’t show up.

"As we get closer to Thanksgiving travel, I think what's going to happen is you're going to have air travel slow to a trickle, as everyone wants to travel to see their families," he said.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association says the ongoing shutdown is to blame.

"Congress must act immediately and end the government shutdown, and ensure that all individuals who have not been paid during this prolonged closure receive their compensation," said Nick Daniels, president of the union.

Even with the phased flight cuts, the weekend was chaotic at airports across the country because of staffing shortages and weather issues.

Rabbi Paula Mack Drill said the travel mess has even affected a group of female rabbis attending a retreat in Georgia.

"So far, at least a dozen of us have had to cancel because there was no way to get in from all around the country and internationally," Drill said.