FAA cuts flights amid shutdown strain: How it will impact Atlanta's airport

The Brief FAA to cut 10% of flights at 40 major airports, including Atlanta, starting Friday amid staffing strain. Controllers and pilots report fatigue and safety concerns as the government shutdown continues without pay. Delta, Hartsfield-Jackson, and travelers brace for major holiday disruptions, delays, and cancellations nationwide.



Travelers passing through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport could soon face major delays as the Federal Aviation Administration prepares to cut flights nationwide just as the holiday season ramps up.

FAA flight reductions

What we know:

The 10% reduction in flights, which takes effect Friday, will impact 40 major airports across the country. The move comes as the government shutdown continues to strain federal operations, leaving air traffic controllers and other aviation workers without pay.

The FAA says the cuts are meant to relieve pressure on air traffic control staff who have been working without pay for weeks.

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford announced the measure Thursday, saying the move is based on safety data showing growing stress on the nation’s air system as controllers continue working without pay.

"My department has many responsibilities, but our number one job is safety," Duffy said. "This isn’t about politics, it’s about assessing the data and alleviating building risk in the system as controllers continue to work without pay. It’s safe to fly today, and it will continue to be safe to fly next week because of the proactive actions we are taking."

According to the FAA, the system has seen increased reports of fatigue and workload strain among controllers and pilots since the shutdown began. Over the past weekend alone, there were more than 2,700 flight delays reported across the country.

"We are seeing signs of stress in the system, so we are proactively reducing the number of flights to make sure the American people continue to fly safely," Bedford said. "The FAA will continue to closely monitor operations, and we will not hesitate to take further action to make sure air travel remains safe."

FAA restricts other operations

By the numbers:

The flight reductions will begin Friday with a 4 percent cut in operations, increasing to 6 percent by November 11, 8 percent by November 13, and 10 percent by November 14.

In addition to flight cuts, the FAA will:

Prohibit certain visual flight rule approaches at airports where staffing levels have dropped.

Restrict commercial space launches to non-peak hours, barring launches between 11:01 a.m. and 2:59 p.m. UTC.

Suspend parachute operations and photo missions near affected air traffic facilities.

Officials said these measures are informed by a review of confidential safety reports submitted by pilots and controllers, which indicate elevated risk as staffing triggers are reached at several key facilities.

The flight cuts affect major airports across the country, including Atlanta, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles International, and New York’s LaGuardia and JFK airports. The FAA said any future changes to the order will be based on real-time safety data.

Hartsfield-Jackson preparing for ripple effects

What they're saying:

At Hartsfield-Jackson, which sees more than 2,500 flights a day, officials are preparing for potential delays and cancellations as the changes go into effect.

"Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is operating without interruption. We are aware that ATL has been identified among the airports affected by the FAA’s temporary air traffic reductions related to the ongoing federal shutdown," an airport spokesperson said via a written statement. "Therefore, we are preparing to activate measures to ensure that passengers who may be affected by the FAA flight reductions continue to have an optimal experience."

Flyers prepare for airport delays

Mary Schiavo, an Atlanta-based aviation attorney and former Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Transportation, said the situation highlights how politics can directly affect travelers.

"Why do we allow the system paid for by the users to be held hostage by political pork barreling?" Schiavo said.

Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson say they’re frustrated but not surprised.

"I think we’re kind of used to it," said Ryan Wenz, who was flying out of Atlanta on Tuesday. "It’s in a bad way, right? We’re used to a bad thing, and it’s becoming the norm."

Passenger frustrations mount

For passengers, it could mean longer lines, missed connections, and widespread cancellations.

"This is disgusting," said air traveler Kelly Conetto, who remembers how chaotic flying became when the government shutdown first began. "Things were falling apart then."

Conetto said she’s worried the cuts will make traveling nearly impossible. "Yeah, this is horrible," she said. "Tons, tons and tons and tons."

‘I foresee a nightmare’

Travel expert Nita Cooper, director of Stars N Skyes Travel, agreed. "I foresee a nightmare," she said. "I definitely see this spiraling into big, massive delays and cancellations."

Cooper warned that the impact will extend far beyond flight schedules. "Security lines, even boarding is going to be longer, getting off the airplanes is going to be longer," she said.

Her advice for travelers: plan ahead, protect your trip, and expect disruptions. "If you have connecting flights, make sure you have a big enough window between the first one and the second one because you never know what could happen," Cooper said. "I highly recommend, right now, you contact an insurance carrier and get some form of protection. If you can change and put your trip on hold, do so."

Cooper also urged passengers to download airline apps for live updates, book direct flights whenever possible, and allow at least three hours for connections. "Try to book the earliest flights," she said. "You stand a better chance of catching a later one if your flight gets canceled."

Sen. Warnock: ‘Georgians can travel with peace of mind’

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is backing legislation to keep planes flying and workers paid during the shutdown. The "Keep America Flying Act" would guarantee pay for air traffic controllers and TSA agents even if the federal government remains closed.

"Georgia’s aviation workers keep our skies safe and communities connected," Warnock said. "With the busy holiday travel season approaching, I am committed to ensuring these workers get the pay they are owed and ensuring Georgians can travel with peace of mind."

A driving force

Dig deeper:

If air travel slows, more Americans may hit the road instead. The U.S. Travel Association warns of a potential "holiday travel meltdown" if the shutdown continues. AAA expects Thanksgiving traffic to be as busy as last year, when more than 49 million people drove to their destinations.

AAA suggests drivers leave early Wednesday morning or travel on Thanksgiving Day to avoid the heaviest congestion.

Delta preparing for FAA reductions

What's next:

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, which operates its largest hub at Hartsfield-Jackson, announced it will ease cancellation and rebooking policies and offer refunds to passengers who choose not to fly while the FAA reductions are in place.

Airlines will be required to issue full refunds for affected passengers but will not be responsible for covering secondary costs such as hotels or meals. The order does not apply to international routes, and carriers will have discretion in choosing which flights to cancel.