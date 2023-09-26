Exploring Atlanta’s 100-year-old Glenn Hotel

You’ve heard us talk about the Glenn Hotel many times here on Good Day Atlanta — but how much do you really know about the 100-year-old city landmark?

This morning, we spent a few hours exploring the Glenn Hotel and learning more about its fascinating journey from bustling office building to boutique hotel.

So, let’s start at the beginning: the current hotel is named for John Thomas Glenn, who bought the property in 1888, a year before he began his two-year term as the city’s mayor.

In the early 1920s, as Atlanta rapidly expanded, office developments began to take over the city — and in 1923, the 10-story Glenn Building was built and opened, featuring what experts call a Neoclassical Revival- style and the notable presence of 39 lion heads around the top exterior. The design was the work of architect Waddy Butler Wood, known for his work on numerous notable projects including the Woodrow Wilson House and the United States Department of the Interior headquarters.

Various tenants occupied the building over the decades, and in the mid-1980s, it was saved from demolition by historical preservationists. Eventually, Legacy Property Group took over the building in 2006, renovating it (although leaving its famed exterior untouched) and transforming it into the boutique Glenn Hotel. The hotel now features 110 rooms, 16 suites and a penthouse suite, five meeting rooms, and a popular rooftop lounge. Today, the Glenn Hotel is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more information on visiting or staying at the Glenn Hotel, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring this gorgeous Atlanta landmark!