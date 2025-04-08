Experts highlight services available to crime victims in Georgia

The Brief This week is National Crime Victims' Rights Week. The initiative began in 1981. This year’s theme is Kinship, Connecting & Healing. It's a call to action to recognize that shared humanity should be at the center of supporting all survivors and victims of crime.



The backstory:

The University of West Georgia played host to a National Crime Victims' Rights Week event. It featured, among others, the Georgia Office of Victim Services, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Child Advocacy Center, and crime survivors. Participants shared best practices on how to better advocate for crime victims. Those involved also discussed how more needs to be done to educate crime victims about their rights and the services available to them pre-trial, during trial, and after adjudication.

What they're saying:

Keir Chapple, the director of the Georgia Office of Victim Services, believes many people, especially, are not aware of services available to them after a conviction. "To receive reimbursement for certain expenses for being a victim," said Keir Chapple. "Losing income, even getting reimbursement for therapy, are things people are not always aware of."

The Victim Offender Dialogue program provides counseling and a safe environment for victims to ask questions of their offenders. It's a program Belgicia Howell-Cowart credits with bringing closure and healing for her.

In 1997, her ex-boyfriend of six months beat, stabbed, and raped her. The man pled guilty, but a decade later she had a chance to meet with her attacker one-on-one via the VOD initiative. Howell-Cowart requested the conversation be had with guards but without the offender being shackled.

"That program gave me the ability to have that strength, not be afraid of him," recalled Howell-Cowart. "I got all the answers I needed."

What's next:

You can learn more about some of the services available to victims by going to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.