Expert: Brake issue likely caused all 8 tires to melt on LATAM jet in Atlanta
ATLANTA - All eight rear tires of a LATAM Airlines jet burst and melted during a "rough" emergency landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Tuesday night, officials said. That's something a former Delta pilot said is abnormal.
The backstory:
The Boeing 767-300, operating as Flight 2482, was arriving from Lima, Peru, around 7:30 p.m. when the tires failed upon touchdown.
Passengers described a harrowing arrival, with one traveler noting the landing felt like the wheels were "rattling on the tarmac" for an unusually long time.
While the plane came to a safe stop, the 221 people on board were stranded on the runway for over two hours before deplaning onto the tarmac and being bused to the terminal.
What they're saying:
Retired Delta Capt. Paul Carr, who flew the 767 for years, called the incident "very odd." He suggested the failure likely wasn't caused by the hard landing itself, but rather a malfunction in the automatic braking system that may have locked the wheels and caused extreme friction.
"That's very odd for all eight tires to blow on a landing," Carr said. "More than likely, the brake system logic... malfunctioned, and it locked up all the brakes and just caused them to blow."
The incident caused a temporary shutdown of Runway 26R but did not significantly impact overall airport operations. No injuries were reported, though photos from the scene showed dislodged cabin panels and a bathroom door that had been knocked off its hinges.
What's next:
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the mechanical failure.
The Source: This is a FOX 5 original report from Tyler Fingert, who spoke with the former captain and got information from past FOX 5 reporting.