EXCLUSIVE: College Park woman wrongfully arrested speaks out

For months, a College Park woman says she felt trapped and powerless after police wrongly arrested her for attacking and robbing an elderly woman and her son.

The DeKalb County District Attorney finally ended the woman's nightmare earlier this week by dropping the charges.

"I am feeling good. I'm glad that the world now knows, the police know, that I am not the person who did this," Maya Miller exclaimed.

The 29-year-old is finally exonerated after police arrested her and tossed her in jail for 4 nights for a crime she didn't commit.

College Park Police arrested the film production coordinator on Old National Highway back in October.

She said she tried for months to tell anyone who would listen that she was innocent, but it wasn't until she came to FOX 5 that authorities took her seriously.

"I was reaching out to everybody. I was trying to get some attention on this. I called the DA's office. They told me I could not speak to her, but I talked to the receptionist," Miller said.

DeKalb Police say they wanted Miller arrested because assault victims Annie Mitchell and her son Antonio Harris identified Miller from this driver's license photo, But when we did the legwork and showed the victims Miller's picture, they clearly changed their minds.

"Nope, that's not the lady who took my $6,000 that's not Maya right there," victim Antonio Harris revealed.

"I am very sorry about making a mistake, but y'all look so much alike," victim Annie Mitchell said.

Miller's reaction to the Dekalb District Attorney's decision to drop the charges...

"It's a little bittersweet."

FOX 5: Tell me why it's bittersweet?

"They had so much involvement in saying you did this and standing strong on that, but they didn't have the decency... someone within DeKalb County to call me and let me know that the charges are being dismissed," Miller said with frustration.

DeKalb County authorities tell FOX 5 Miller will receive a notice in the mail about the dismissed charges.

"That might be procedural in certain cases, but when you wrongfully arrest someone and when you go to these lengths and disrupt their life. There is something you can do," the College Park homeowner said.

Miller's new attorney, Harry Daniels, says DeKalb Police must be held accountable for their mistake, and he is just thankful Miller survived.

"We see it over and over time again where people get pulled over for seat belts and end up in the morgue," Daniels said.

Miller says something else happen to her that you can't put a price tag on.

Her grandmother was sent to hospice while she was in jail and she never got to say goodbye because of the arrest ordeal.