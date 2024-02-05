DeKalb County DA drops charges against woman who claimed she was wrongly accused

The DeKalb County District Attorney's office has dropped the charges against a College Park woman who said she was wrongly accused of attacking and robbing an elderly woman.

ORIGINAL STORY: Innocent or guilty? College Park woman's life shattered over controversial arrest

In a new development today, the Dekalb District Attorney's Office has dropped the charges against Maya Miller.

Miller is elated that these felony charges of attacking an elderly woman have been dropped, but she says it is all bittersweet because the DA's office still has not notified her of this new development.

"I am a caring person. I am a loving person. I do whatever I can to help the next person. To beat up an old lady? No," the 29-year-old told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor.

Miller said she did not attack and rob 67-year-old Annie Mitchell and her son Antonio Harris with a knife back in October.

Now in a stunning reversal, the DeKalb DA's office agrees with Miller.

In a bombshell conclusion, the DeKalb District Attorney's Office tells FOX 5 "Our office conducts an independent review of all the cases that are sent to us for a charging decision. As the result of that review, today we officially dismissed the charges against Maya Miller. The investigation remains open. If another arrest is made, we will again thoroughly review the facts before making a charging decision," the communications director revealed.

The DA's decision comes after FOX 5 did the legwork and showed both victims in DeKalb Miller's picture.

DeKalb Police say the two had positively identified Maya from her driver's license picture, but when we showed the victims a picture of the 29-year-old College Park film production coordinator, they clearly changed their minds.

"No, that's not the lady who took my $6,000. That's not the Maya right there. That's most definitely not her right there," the victim said.

Proctor: "What if I told you this lady was arrested for it?"

"Then I would say I apologize for her being arrested for something she didn't do. That ain't the right Maya," Antonio Harris confessed.

The initial police report listed the suspect as homeless – possibly living in a Motel 6. Another discrepancy, the victims say the suspect lived with them for three weeks and has four children.

The Maya Miller we interviewed is a homeowner with no children who takes care of her elderly parents.

Both victims told FOX 5 they have regrets.

"I'm very sorry about making a mistake, but y'all look so much alike," victim Annie Mitchell said.

Miller says she has secured an attorney and is now exploring her legal options against DeKalb County.