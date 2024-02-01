Innocent or guilty? College Park woman's life shattered over controversial arrest

A College Park woman says her life has been turned upside down after police arrested her for a crime she says she didn't commit.

Despite this, DeKalb County police have doubled down on the arrest. They claim that the woman attacked an elderly woman and her son with a knife and robbed them. However, the victim and her son now assert that the police have arrested the wrong person.

Maya Miller says that she spent days in disbelief and tears, unable to comprehend the situation she found herself in.

She spent four traumatic nights in jail and has shelled out more than $8,000 in bond, fines and fees associated with the case.

Maya Miller speaks exclusively to FOX 5

"Out of nowhere these lights, blue lights come. He pulls up to my driver's door. It was College Park Police. By the time I looked around, I noticed four other police cars. They have my car surrounded," the 29-year-old said.

College Park Police (FOX 5)

Miller recalls being on Old National Highway, staring in disbelief down the barrel of the officer's gun.

"Then he asked me what's the last four digits of your Social Security number? What's your date of birth? I gave him that information, and he was like, ‘Yeah, you are who they want,’" she said.

"They" turned out to be the DeKalb County Police Department.

According to a police report, Miller attacked and robbed 67-year-old Annie Mitchell and her son, Antonio Harris, with a knife, back in October 2023 after living with the family for three weeks.

Annie Mitchell and her son, Antonio Harris, tell FOX 5 Maya Miller is not the person who attacked and robbed them back in October 2023. (FOX 5)

Police say Mitchell and Harris positively identified Miller from a driver's license picture shown to them just after the crime.

Miller denies attacking anyone.

"It's crazy. Number one, my mother is 65, my dad is 66. That is not in my character at all. I am a caring person. I am a loving person. I do whatever I can to help the next person. To beat up an old lady? No, I am a hard worker," the College Park resident said.

Victims say Maya Miller did not rob them

FOX 5 spoke with Mitchell and Harris, showing a photo of Miller to them.

Harris: "No, that's not the lady who took my $6,000. That's not the Maya right there. That's most definitely not her right there.

Reporter: "What if I told you this lady was arrested for it?"

Harris: "Then I would say I apologize for her being arrested for something she didn't do. That ain't the right Maya."

The police report lists the suspect as homeless, possibly living in a Motel 8 off Jonesboro Road. The victims say the suspect that attacked them has four children.

The Maya Miller who spoke to FOX 5 interviewed is a homeowner with no children who takes care of her elderly parents.

Maya Miller says she was arrested for attacking and robbing an elderly woman and her son, but that DeKalb County police are mistaken. (FOX 5)

Both victims have now expressed regret.

"I'm very sorry about making a mistake, but y'all look so much alike. I'm sorry, accept my apology," the 67-year-old woman asked.

Despite all involved parties asserting that Miller is not the right person, DeKalb County police insist, when questioned by FOX 5, that they have arrested the correct individual.

Miller says she can't get a job because of the accusations.

She still faces five felony charges and one misdemeanor, including terroristic threats, robbery, and abuse of an elderly person.