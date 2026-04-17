Ex-South Fulton officer accused of assault granted bond

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The Brief A former South Fulton police officer was granted a $10,000 bond Friday after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his patrol car. Investigators say the officer turned off his body camera and drove a handcuffed woman to a separate location before taking her to jail. Micheal Shealey Cockran, 30, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and is ordered to have no contact with the victim.



A former South Fulton police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside his patrol car during an arrest was granted bond Friday.

What we know:

Micheal Shealey Cockran, 30, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Cockran is charged with sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority and violation of oath of office for an incident that happened March 21.

A judge granted him a $10,000 bond and ordered him to have no contact with the victim on Friday.

The South Fulton Police Deparment said previously in a statement that Cockran had been "relieved of duty" when the agency learned of what happened.

The backstory:

South Fulton Interim Public Safety Director Dr. Cedric Alexander said in a previous press conference that the incident began while Cockran was responding to a domestic assault call on March 21.

Cockran went to a second location and found the 28-year-old woman who had been a victim of domestic assault. He later discovered she had outstanding warrants.

He allegedly turned off his body camera, handcuffed her, and put her in his patrol car. Investigators say Cockran "took her off track" and parked the car for a short time, which is where they believe the assault occurred.

RELATED: South Fulton officer arrested for allegedly assaulting domestic victim

After the alleged assault, Cockran drove the woman to the DeKalb County jail, where she told officials a police officer had sexually assaulted her.

To build the case, investigators used evidence from cameras and GPS data from Cockran's police car to track his movements during the arrest.