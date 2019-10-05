Ex-officer found not guilty of manslaughter in deadly Georgia traffic stop shooting

article

A former Georgia police officer has been acquitted of voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a fleeing, unarmed black man at a traffic stop in southeast Georgia

A jury Saturday, however, found Zechariah Presley guilty of violation of oath of office in the death of 33-year-old Tony Green.

Green's relatives wiped away tears after the verdict was read. Presley sat silently at the defense table.



Presley was a Kingsland police officer when Green fled a June 2018 traffic stop. A foot chase ended with a brief struggle between them. Then Presley shot Green eight times.

Presley's body camera was covered by something at the time, but he was recorded telling another officer afterward: "He started taking off. And I fired."

Presley testified Green turned back to face him and he feared Green was armed. Investigators determined Green held a cellphone.

The former officer faced up to 20 years in prison if he was convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.