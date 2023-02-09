Ex-Navy sailor sentenced to prison for child pornography, bestiality videos

article

A former U.S. Navy sailor living in Peachtree City will spend the next nine years of his life in prison after he was found guilty of distributing child pornography and sexually abusing an animal.

Wednesday, a federal judge sentenced 31-year-old William Vincent to 10 years in prison with credit for one year and nine months served.

According to officials, the FBI began investigating Vincent in August 2020 after they say he used a cloud-based instant messaging service to send out a video of himself having sex with a dog and a video of an adult man sexually abusing an infant.

What Vincent was unaware of at the time was the person he was communicating with was an undercover FBI agent.

"In addition to collecting and trafficking horrific images of child rape, Vincent sexually abused an animal," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. "With Vincent now unable to exploit the most vulnerable amongst us, our community is safer."

After locating where Vincent lived, authorities searched his home and found numerous digital storage devices. In one case, officials say they found a memory card with more than 970 child sexual abuse videos and dozens of bestiality videos.

"This case is particularly disturbing because of the age of the victims and large number of abhorrent videos that were filmed and distributed. Predators like Vincent are appalling and have no place in civilized society," said Keri Farley, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. "The FBI is thankful for our law enforcement partnerships that make it possible to put sexual predators, like Vincent, behind bars for significant periods of time where they cannot victimize any more innocent children, or animals."

The Peachtree City man entered a guilty plea of one count of distributing child pornography and one count of distributing an animal crush video on Sept, 13, 2022.

After his prison time, Vincent will be required to spend the next 15 years in supervised release.