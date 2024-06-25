Ex-cheer coach arrested twice for sexual exploitation of a minor; more victims possible, police say

article

A former cheer coach has been arrested twice in the last month for sexual exploitation of a minor and investigators say there may be more victims.

Charles Moore was first arrested on May 27 by the Loganville Police Department and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and furnishing obscene materials to a minor.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office joined the investigation resulting in Moore’s second arrest on Tuesday for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Now, authorities want to know if there are more cases potentially linked to Moore. Investigators say Moore has been a cheer coach at several gyms across metro Atlanta.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Loganville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division.