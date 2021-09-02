Ex-Brunswick DA indicted on charges related to Ahmaud Arbery shooting

The Georgia prosecutor accused of mishandling the Ahmaud Arbery case has been formally indicted on two counts, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday.

Former prosecutor Jackie Johnson was indicted on misconduct charges alleging she shielded men who killed Ahmaud Arbery from being charged.

According to the attorney general's office, Johnson faces charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer.

In August, a federal judge scheduled an early 2022 trial for three Georgia men charged with hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, Attorney General Chris Carr's Office said:

"Our office is committed to ensuring those who are entrusted to serve are carrying out their duties ethically and honestly," said Attorney General Chris Carr. "We thank the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Glynn County Grand Jury for their hard work. While an indictment was returned today, our file is not closed, and we will continue to investigate in order to pursue justice."

BRUNSWICK, GA - JUNE 04: Demonstrators chant for the resignation of Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson after a court appearance by Gregory and Travis McMichael, two suspects in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, on June 4, 2020 in Brunsw Expand

Gregory and Travis McMichael, a grown father and son, armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting the 25-year-old Black man running in their neighborhood. Travis McMichael ended up killing Arbery with three close-range shotgun blasts.

A neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, joined the chase and was later charged along with the McMichaels.

A federal grand jury in April indicted both McMichaels and Bryan on hate crimes charges. All three were charged with one count of interference with civil rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels were also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Their next pretrial hearing in the federal case is scheduled for Sept. 9.

All three remain jailed on state murder charges and are scheduled to stand trial on those counts this fall in Glynn County Superior Court.

The three men charged in connection to Arbery’s death have maintained their innocence. Each of their lawyers said the crime for their clients are charged are not as clear cut as one may believe and that the truth will come out in court.

Jury selection in the state case is scheduled to start October 18.

Former D.A. Johnson was voted out of office in November.

Incumbent Republican District Attorney Jackie Johnson was defeated by Independent Keith Higgins in the race for Brunswick Judicial Circuit.

Higgins, who started his run for district attorney in August 2019, stayed quiet about that controversial case for some time but he spoke to FOX 5 after the election and said he was dedicated to cultivating a fair and honest court.

"Justice delayed is justice denied and justice and the system is going to provide a lesser degree of justice than it otherwise would have," he said.

RELATED STORIES:

New Georgia prosecutor voted in after accusation Ahmaud Arbery case was mishandled

State representative calls on governor to remove first DA to pass on Brunswick Circuit DA after Arbery case

Trial in Ahmaud Arbery slaying set by judge for February

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.