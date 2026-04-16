Ex-Bama star accused of impersonating NFL players for loans

The Brief Former Alabama player Luther Davis and accomplice CJ Evans plan to plead guilty to a multimillion-dollar bank loan fraud scheme. The duo allegedly used wigs, fake IDs, and cosmetic disguises to impersonate NFL stars like Michael Penix Jr. and David Njoku. While the men are expected in court Monday, April 27, it remains unclear exactly how much money was successfully stolen from lenders.



A former University of Alabama football player is expected to plead guilty in a complex $20 million impersonation scheme targeting banks in metro Atlanta.

Alabama star tied to NFL impersonation

What we know:

Former Alabama defensive lineman Luther Davis, a member of the 2010 national championship team, plans to plead guilty to federal charges involving a bold bank fraud scheme. Prosecutors allege Davis and an accomplice, CJ Evans, posed as high-profile NFL players to secure $20 million in bank loans. The scheme, which reportedly began in May 2023 and lasted until October 2024, involved the use of fake IDs, wigs, and "do-rags" to convince lenders of their false identities.

The Guardian reports the pair impersonated Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., former Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, and Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney. Records from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office show Evans registered companies with names resembling the stars, such as "MTP Global Ventures LLC" and "King Njoku Enterprises."

What we don't know:

While the total amount sought in the scheme was $20 million, officials have not confirmed exactly how much money the defendants successfully obtained from the banks. Additionally, attorneys for Davis and Evans have not yet commented on the specific allegations or the upcoming plea.

Legal process moves to federal court

What they're saying:

Atlanta-based attorney Joshua Schiffer, who is not representing the defendants, noted the audacity of the case. "This is one of those cases that looks like it's ripped right out of Hollywood or Atlanta," Schiffer said. He explained that using recognizable initials for LLCs helped hide the crime because the paperwork looked like standard business filings.

Regarding the decision to plead guilty, Schiffer noted that the men are proceeding on "an information," which simplifies the process. "You're basically telling the federal government as the defendant, hey, don't take the extra effort of having to do an indictment, we'll waive all that," Schiffer said.

Years of prison time possible

What's next:

The LLCs used in the scheme have been dissolved. Davis and Evans are scheduled to appear at the Richard B. Russell Federal Courthouse on Monday, April 27, for their plea hearing. Both men face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.