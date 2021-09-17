Every day is National Cheeseburger Day at Henry County's Hamburger Mike's

#BurgersWithBuck would love to be the first to wish you and yours a very merry National Cheeseburger Day!

Hamburger Mike’s is a popular spot in the Stockbridge/McDonough area. It’s the kind of place where everyone knows everyone, and if they don’t yet know you, they will soon. It’s also the kind of place where they don’t have to do anything special to commemorate National Cheeseburger Day because they basically celebrate it every day of the year.

Their burgers don’t have fancy or funny names. They are simply identified on the menu by their size. Whether it’s ¼ pound, 1/3 pound, ½ pound, or 2/3 pound, they’re all made with Angus beef and hand pattied daily. Which direction you go from there, is completely up to you.

You can choose a traditional bun, Texas toast, or even pita bread if you’re so inclined. From there, you make it your own. We opted for bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and their special BBQ drizzle sauce served on Texas toast. Feel free to copy us, I mean they say it is the sincerest form of flattery and we can vouch for how good it is. In other words, you can go as basic, or as complex as you want.

While it looks, feels, and tastes like a traditional burger joint … and it is. They also cater to vegans and vegetarians with Impossible Burger and black bean burger options, once again topped with whatever you fancy.

Bottom line, it’s a great place to enjoy a classic or non-classic burger on National Cheeseburger Day, or really any day.

For more information about Hamburger Mike’s including their location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.hamburgermikesga.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.