Firefighters respond to burning Brookhaven apartments

Firefighters Monday morning are working to extinguish what looks like an intense blaze at a Brookhaven apartment complex about two miles from Lenox Square.

The fire is at Lenox Park Circle. The address matches the Evergreen Lenox Park apartments.

The apartment complex appears to be neighboring several businesses.

SKYFOX flew over the scene at Lenox Park Circle. The cause of the fire is unknown.

It's unclear what started the fire.

SKYFOX flew over the scene at around 7 a.m. and saw flames and smoke billowing from the building.

