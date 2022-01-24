Ethics case against former Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine back on

The on again, off again campaign finance cases against one time Georgia gubernatorial candidate John Oxendine is back on. At least partially.

The State Ethics Commission voted to formally end one case against the former Insurance Commissioner but to proceed with a second case - even though a judge earlier dismissed it.

"We're certainly grateful the commission rejected any of his arguments and allowed this to go forward for a final hearing and trial," said Commission executive secretary David Emadi.

Emadi said the Commission voted to move forward against John Oxendine for one main reason.

"The bottom line is Mr. Oxendine used campaign money to pay for down payment on his house, private country club membership dues, lease personal vehicle among other things," said Emadi.

The commission's decision overturned an earlier administrative judge's ruling that dismissed two cases against Oxendine – one because the commission took too long to prosecute it.

John Oxendine was in his 30s when he burst onto the Georgia political scene. He was elected Georgia's Insurance Commissioner 4 consecutive terms, and then ran for governor.

FILE - John Oxendine, one time Georgia gubernatorial candidate and former Insurance Commissioner. Expand

In 2010 Nathan Deal won the Republican primary in a run-off and later was elected governor. Oxendine finished back in the pack. That run for governor lead to one of two ethics complaints against Oxendine.

"There was just a mystery discrepancy as to the where two hundred some odd thousand dollars suddenly seemed to have vanished," said assistant Attorney General Beth Young.

Young argued discussed the case in which Oxendine is alleged to have diverted campaign money to his own personal use. She told the commission the administrative law judge was wrong when she ruled the commission took to long to prosecute and the case should move forward.

Oxendine's attorney, Doug Chalmers, argued Oxendine only loaned money to his law firm, and it was paid back with interest. He also insisted the earlier judge's ruling was correct.

"We are talking about whether the Attorney General's office timely commenced this action, so you can prosecute it, based on the allegations you cannot and that’s what the ALJ (Administrative Law Judge) found."

But, the commission didn't agree and voted to proceed with the charge.

"We'll be looking into scheduling a final hearing and civil trial for this matter. Hopefully in the next month or two," said Emadi.

In a separate vote, the commission agreed with the administrative law judge that a second charge involving allegations that Oxendine accepted bundled contributions above legal limits should be dismissed.

The commission's rulings now sets up a civil trial one on charge in which the Ethics commission will determine if John Oxendine violated campaign finance laws, and if so, impose a penalty against him.

