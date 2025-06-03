Escaped inmate who led police on high-speed chase across state lines catches fire during arrest

The Brief Daniel Jesse Bell, a Hall County inmate, escaped from a work-release program and led authorities on a high-speed chase across state lines, ending in a crash in South Carolina. Bell fled on a suspected stolen motorcycle after cutting off his ankle monitor, initiating a pursuit that involved multiple law enforcement agencies. After crashing into a power pole, Bell was stunned with a Taser, caught fire, and was taken into custody; he is currently under guard at a burn center, with charges pending.



A Hall County inmate who escaped from a work-release program was taken into custody Monday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase across state lines that ended in a fiery crash and arrest in South Carolina.

What we know:

According to the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, the incident began around 3:44 p.m. on June 2, when a K-9 unit deputy attempted to stop a black motorcycle suspected of being stolen. Law enforcement had received information identifying the driver as 39-year-old Daniel Jesse Bell of Braselton, who had fled from his work-release assignment earlier that afternoon after cutting off his ankle monitor.

When the deputy activated emergency lights on Highway 123, Bell fled at a high rate of speed, initiating a pursuit that continued into South Carolina. Deputies from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase, which ended in Westminster when Bell crashed into a power pole while attempting a left turn.

Officers attempted to take Bell into custody, but he refused to comply and was stunned using a Taser. Deputies quickly noticed Bell had caught fire and acted swiftly to extinguish the flames. He was then taken into custody by South Carolina authorities and transported to a burn center for treatment, where he remains under guard.

What we don't know:

No word on when he will be released from the hospital and will return to Georgia.

Charges are pending.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into how the fire ignited.