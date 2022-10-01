Escaped inmate nabbed at his own birthday party

article

An escaped inmate from Connecticut was captured at his own birthday party in Georgia after spending months on the run.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Forenza Rakeem Murphy, a man who escaped from a halfway house in Connecticut, was spotted in McDonough.

Deputies say they heard the 31-year-old was there to celebrate his birthday at a family member's house.

He was arrested on-site and taken into custody at the Henry County Jail.

"If you make your way into Henry County, we’re going to get on your trail, and we won’t stop until you’re caught," said Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett says. "It was a great collaborative effort with The Connecticut [Department Of Correction] that led to the apprehension of Murphy."

Murphy was originally serving time for robbery at a Connecticut Department of Correction halfway house in Bridgeport, Conn. when he escaped. He was on the run since Aug. 8.

Now, deputies say he faces additional charges.