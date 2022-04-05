Enjoying a Spring Break adventure at Foxhall Resort

It’s been nearly a year since we last spent some time at Douglas County’s Foxhall Resort, exploring the scenic property while racing around in an ATV.

And frankly, we haven’t stopped thinking about it since!

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta team decided to celebrate the second day of Spring Break week by checking out even more activities available to families at Foxhall Resort, located on 1,100 acres along the Chattahoochee River.

"We’re a destination resort," Foxhall president and CEO Harrison Merrill Jr. explained during our last visit to the property. "We started with events; we’ve had a lot of weddings, a lot of corporate outings. Also, we’re great for staycations."

Staffers call the property a "playground" thanks to its long list of available adventures including kayaking and paddleboarding, ATV rides, skeet shooting, and trophy fishing. There are accommodations for overnight guests, of course, and food options include Pheasant Blue, the farm-to-table restaurant that we previously showcased on Good Day Atlanta.

Foxhall Resort is located at 8000 Capps Ferry Road in Douglasville; for more information on visiting the resort and for a list of things to do there, click here. And click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning having a little Spring Break fun!

