EMT recounts heroic rescue of 14-year-old Apalachee HS shooting victim

Today, FOX 5 Atlanta met one of three heroic EMTs (emergency medical technicians) who sprang into action to save lives during a tragic school shooting at Apalachee High School.

A medevac team, often referred to as "angels in the sky," transported a critically injured 14-year-old girl to Piedmont Eastside Hospital after she was shot multiple times. Their swift response and life-saving care, including emergency blood transfusions, ensured that she survived her injuries and is now able to share her story.

The EMTs, highly trained in trauma care, described the urgency and precision required that day. "Time is everything in trauma," one of them explained. "The faster we can get to the patient and start procedures, the better the chances of survival." Upon hearing the call, the team decided to move closer to Apalachee High School to cut down flight time, positioning themselves just minutes away for a rapid response when clearance was given.

Days later, the team visited the young girl, who was resting and responsive—a moment that brought them relief and pride in their work.

Join us again at 4 p.m. today for more on this story from Eric Perry.