Employee, boss get into shootout, DeKalb County police say

Police in DeKalb County say a dispute over money led to a shootout at a Tucker-area business on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a moving equipment company located in the 1800 block of Montreal Court.

DeKalb County police say 38-year-old Moran Hasut and 22-year-old Cameron Randle were found by officers suffering injuries from the shooting.

They were both transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say Randle, who is employed by Hasut, got into an argument with him over money. Randle at some point took out a gun and fired it at Hasut, who then returned fire, investigators say.

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at a business along Montreal Court on Nov. 15, 2022. (FOX 5)

Police say Randle will be charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators believe Hasut’s action were justifiable and will not be charged.

The case remains under investigation.