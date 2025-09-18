Emory University School of Medicine faculty member fired for social media post

article

Emory University School of Medicine reportedly terminated a non-clinical faculty member this week after a social media post by the individual provoked "concern" across the community, according to a message from the dean.

What we know:

Dean Sandra L. Wong posted about the termination in a message dated Sept. 18. No other information was given about the employee or social media post.

Several individuals have been terminated recently after posts were made on social media in connection to the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk in Utah last week. Employees have been suspended by Delta and Cobb County schools.

A young woman in Walton County was also arrested for defacing a sign mourning Charlie Kirk.

Nationally, many other individuals have been suspended or terminated from their places of employment, and ABC talk show Jimmy Kimmel's show has been taken off the air indefinitely.

East Tennessee State University is in the process of firing 1 of 2 tenured professors who were placed on leave over social media posts they made about Charlie Kirk, according to WJHL. The other professor chose to step away from his position.

Vice President JD Vance, who filled in for Kirk on "The Charlie Kirk Show" earlier this week," said that he was disturbed by the number of people online who were seen justifying or even celebrating Kirk's murder. Vance told viewers to call out and inform employers of people who openly celebrate political assassination to foster a more civil society.

What we don't know:

It is not known at the time what the post made by the now-former Emory employee was about. They have not released that information. It may or may not have been about Charlie Kirk. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for additional information.

After Kirk was killed last week, Emory's Interim President Justice Lea Ward Sears released the following statement:

I am deeply saddened by the tragic and senseless killing on the campus of Utah Valley University yesterday that claimed the life of Charlie Kirk.

In moments like these, all Americans must stand together and reject violence everywhere, always. We must also remain steadfast in ensuring that our college campuses are safe, welcoming spaces, so that even the most challenging and important debates can take place with respect and dignity.