Walton County deputies, officers clean defaced sign mourning Charlie Kirk

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Tire Dock in Walton County's sign honoring Charlie Kirk was defaced. (Walton County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief A sign that said "In loving memory of Charlie Kirk" was defaced at the Tire Dock in Loganville was defaced. Community members quickly came out to help clean the sign. The police chief said officers are searching for the vandal.



A memorial sign outside a Loganville business honoring Charlie Kirk was defaced with spray paint, sparking a swift response from local law enforcement and the community.

What we know:

Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry said officers discovered early Monday that the sign at Tire Dock on Highway 78 near Main Street had been vandalized. The sign, often used to post "In Loving Memory" messages, had displayed a tribute reading "In loving memory of Charlie Kirk" at the time.

According to police, someone spray-painted the words "Racist" and "SYBAU" — an abbreviation for "shut your b---- a-- up" — across the sign.

After learning of the damage, officers with the Loganville Police Department and deputies from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office joined city leaders to clean the sign. Photos shared online show officials restoring the display, drawing praise from community members.

Authorities said the vandalism remains under investigation and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Chief Lowry told FOX 5, "Hate has no place in our community and we will do everything possible to hold those responsible accountable for their actions."

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office also posted a message on Facebook, writing, "Not everyone agrees with the beliefs of Charlie Kirk but everyone owes respect to those who are mourning his death."

The backstory:

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on the campus of Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon.

On Friday, the FBI announced that the accused shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, had been arrested.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Facebook and FOX 5's Sam Daniel speaking with Chief Dick Lowry via email.



