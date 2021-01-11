Emory holds clinical trial for another COVID-19 vaccine

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, Emory University is working on a clinical trial for another COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is produced by Novavax. The clinical trial is enrolling patients right now.

"We know the end game is to end COVID," said Dr. Colleen Kelley, Associate Professor of Medicine in Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory University School of Medicine.

Emory University has been at the forefront of clinical trials for COVID vaccines. The latest trial is for a protein-based vaccine, and experts said it's already showing signs of promise.

"With the other vaccines, the vaccine basically asked your body to make the protein," explained Dr. Kelley, "This is actually delivering the protein directly."

Dr. Kelley is working closely on the clinical trial.

"This vaccine produces very high levels of antibodies based on the data from the phase 1 and 2 clinical trials comparable and even better than the mRNA vaccines," said Dr. Kelley.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

_____

The Novavax clinical trial aims to enroll 30,000 people across the U.S. Two-thirds will get the vaccine. The other one-third will get the placebo. Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, which is stored in ultra-cold freezers, the Novavax vaccine can be stored in a regular temperature refrigerator.

Dr. Kelley said the more vaccines available, the better off the rollout will be.

"As many good vaccines, effective vaccines, safe vaccines that can get out there, and we're hoping we have around 5 or so, that's really going to ensure people have access to these vaccines," said Dr. Kelley.

Dr. Kelley also told Fox 5 another protein-based vaccine should be moving into clinical trials in the next few months, and Emory University will participate in those trials.

If you're interested in learning more about the Novavax trial, click here