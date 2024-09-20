Emergency water main repairs underway in DeKalb County

Crews from the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management are working to repair a broken water main on North Druid Hills Road near Clairemont Road. The break has left many customers in the area with low or no water service.

The county is distributing bottled water to residents affected by the outage while repairs are underway.

No word on when the repairs would be completed.

Residents experiencing disruptions in water pressure are encouraged to contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department via email at dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov or by calling 770-270-6243.