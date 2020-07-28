'Ellen DeGeneres Show' under internal investigation after workplace complaints: report

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is reportedly under internal investigation by parent company WarnerMedia after a number of high-profile complaints regarding workplace culture circulated online.

Citing sources, Variety reports that a memo was sent to the show's staffers last week announcing that WarnerMedia's employee relations group has teamed with a third party organization to interview current and former employees.

Among the recent stories regarding the show was a report this month from Buzzfeed News, in which former and current staff members alleged that producers have created a "toxic work environment" based on bullying and fear.

One employee still working for the production company behind DeGeneres' talk show claimed to Buzzfeed News that after Fox News' published an interview with a former bodyguard, who documented his unsavory experience with the host, it left execs scrambling to combat the accusations head-on after weeks of remaining silent.

"A current employee told BuzzFeed News that on May 1, the same day the story about the former bodyguard was published, executive producers took the rare move of holding an all-staff meeting over Zoom to address the negative stories and low morale," the report said.

Ten additional former employees of the long-running show spoke out anonymously to the outlet with additional nightmarish claims about what it's like working for DeGeneres and top producers.

