Eliza Coupe talks Thursday's all-new 'Pivoting'

Forget about Valentine’s Day! The characters on the FOX comedy series "Pivoting" are celebrating something even better tonight: D-Day!

"‘D-Day’ is ‘Dylan Day,’ okay? So, it has to do with ‘90210,’" explains series star Eliza Coupe. "And the funniest thing is that when I was growing up, I was obsessed with ‘90210.’"

Eliza Coupe co-stars with Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q in "Pivoting," which follows three friends determined to make changes in their lives following the death of another close friend. Asked about working with her two co-stars, Coupe says the on-screen chemistry extended off-camera, too.

"These two women were the perfect balance. I loved working with them," says Coupe. "You work with people, and you spend that much time with each other, you learn from each other…so, working with them, they taught me so much."

Tonight’s all-new "D-Day" episode of "Pivoting" airs at 9:30 p.m. on FOX 5 — and click the video player in this article to hear more from Eliza Coupe (including a very funny anecdote about how her mother ends phone calls!).

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE