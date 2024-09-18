Elementary student in LaGrange charged for bringing 'gel-blaster' to school

In brief: LaGrange elementary student charged for bringing a "gel-blaster" to school. The "gel-blaster" is considered a weapon under Georgia law despite not being a firearm. No threats were made by the student with the "gel-blaster". The Troup County Juvenile Court is now handling the case, and the student faces school district disciplinary actions.



A LaGrange elementary school student was charged on Wednesday with bringing a weapon onto campus.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, the Hollis Hand Elementary School student brought a battery-operated plastic "gel-blaster", which is also known as a "splat gun." While it is not a firearm, police say it still carries the same weight under Georgia law.

Investigators say no threats were made.

The case has been handed over to the Troup County Juvenile Court. The child also faces disciplinary actions by the Troup County School System.

In a statement, the police department wrote:

"Parents are encouraged to be vigilant and to be involved in the day to day activities of their children. Parents should never hesitate to check a child’s book bag before sending them to school. The first step in school safety begins at home."

This is just the latest incident in a long series in the wake of the Apalachee High School shooting. Schools have faced heightened security and disruptions. On Tuesday, a bomb threat forced a lockdown at Walton High School in Cobb County. On Monday, a Cousins Middle School student in Newton County , was arrested after showing a gun to his classmates on the bus. In all these cases, officials were able to intercept the weapon before it made it into the school building.