Teen arrested for bringing gun onto Covington school bus, deputies say

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Monday after showing a gun to other students on a school bus in Newton County.

The student attended Cousins Middle School. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, another teen warned school staff about the weapon before he was able to get to campus.

The young teen has been charged with carrying a weapon in a school safety zone.

"It is crucial for parents to educate their children about the serious consequences of bringing weapons to school, making threats towards students and staff, and any other acts of violence," the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

The teen has been remanded to the custody of the juvenile court system.