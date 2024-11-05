An Election Day visit to the Booth Museum’s Presidential Gallery

Election Day is finally here — and while people are heading to the polls to vote for the next President of the United States, we’re taking a look back at the fascinating history of our nation’s commanders-in-chief.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours exploring the incredible collection inside the Carolyn & James Millar Presidential Gallery at Cartersville’s Booth Western Art Museum. Visiting the gallery has become a tradition for the Good Day team; we previously spent mornings there in 2016 and 2020, using Election Day as an opportunity to learn more about the succession of leaders who have been elected to serve as President of the United States.

The Carolyn & James Millar Presidential Gallery is notable for its collection of original signed letters from every U.S. president. The content and focus of each letter is different — some are personal correspondence, others are official letters addressing important national issues, and a few were written directly to the museum — but each one is accompanied by a portrait of the president and a collection of memorabilia.

And here’s some great news — the Carolyn & James Millar Presidential Gallery is included with the price of museum admission. The museum is located at 501 Museum Drive in Cartersville, and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, $13 for students, and free for children ages 12 and under.

For more information on the Booth Western Art Museum, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning browsing this true North Georgia gem.