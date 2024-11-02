Door-to-door for democracy: Canvasser hopes to mobilize more Latino voters before Election Day

The Brief Canvasser Camilo Zamora and other volunteers are actively knocking on doors in Georgia to encourage people to vote, focusing on the Latino community in Cobb and Gwinnett counties. The effort follows a record-shattering early voting period in Georgia, with over half of the registered voters having already cast their ballots. Volunteers, in collaboration with Mijente PAC, are providing non-partisan voter guides to inform the electorate about their voting choices. With a belief in the importance of civic duty, these volunteers are reinforcing the message that participation in the election process is essential for all, regardless of one's political leanings. The canvassing initiative is set to continue through the weekend ahead of Election Day to reach those who haven't yet voted.



In the final days leading up to Election Day, dedicated volunteers like Camilo Zamora have taken to the streets, going door-to-door to mobilize voters, especially within the Latino community.

After a record turnout in Georgia's early voting, where more than half of registered voters have already cast their ballots, grassroot groups are continuing to reach out to those who haven't.

Zamora, a veteran canvasser, spent his Saturday in Marietta as part of a focused effort to reach out to those who haven't voted early. Working with Mijente PAC, which is known as the largest progressive Latino organization in the United States, he distributed non-partisan voter guides to educate on candidate positions.

"I want to make sure that folks go and vote and elect someone that is going to represent their best interests," Zamora said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Camilo Zamora from Mijente PAC.

This was his first volunteer effort this election season. His experience spans about a decade in canvassing roles, emphasizing the importance of making informed choices at the polls.

The volunteer initiative targeted homes in Cobb and Gwinnett counties, areas with significant Latino populations and higher numbers of residents who haven't participated in the early voting wave.

Tania Unzueta of Glahr Action Network and Mijente PAC observed that those who haven't voted in the past often need "that extra push and that extra reminder of why it's so important."

Zamora and other volunteers believe that exercising the right to vote is paramount, regardless of who you vote for.

"I think everyone should vote," he commented.

Despite having already experienced unprecedented early voter turnout, these volunteer efforts will persist throughout the weekend in both Cobb and Gwinnett, as advocates like Zamora take to the streets with the message that every vote counts.