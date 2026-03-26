Peewee, Johnny Lee arrested in Georgia asphalt scam targeting elderly

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Peewee Stumpie Lee mug shot (Credit: Meriwether County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief Authorities arrested two men in connection with a series of fraudulent asphalt paving schemes targeting elderly residents. Investigators identified the suspects as 25-year-old Johnny Ray Lee and 33-year-old Peewee Stumpie Lee. Police seized evidence across Fayette, Pike, and Coweta counties linked to an organized group misleading victims into paying for substandard work.



The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with several state and local agencies, executed multiple search warrants on March 20 to dismantle an organized "asphalt scam" ring targeting vulnerable residents.

Georgia asphalt scam arrests

What we know:

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and the GBI simultaneously executed search warrants in Brooks, Williamson, and Haralson.

Officials arrested Johnny Ray Lee, 25, and Peewee Stumpie Lee, 33, charging them with exploitation of elderly persons, felony theft by deception, and violations of the RICO Act. Investigators say they misled victims into paying for substandard or nonexistent driveway work.

Both suspects are being held at the Meriwether County Jail without bond.

Asphalt scam investigation

The backstory:

This investigation began when citizens reported suspicious paving activity early on, preventing the offenders from moving to new locations. Criminal investigators eventually identified similar transaction evidence related to these crimes in other jurisdictions throughout Georgia and in other states. Sheriff Chuck Smith noted that his agency has a history of tracking organized crime, including street gangs and theft rings, across state lines and the U.S.

Investigators believe the suspects used the names "Richard Wilson" and "Gary Wilson" and operated red or yellow Hummer H2 vehicles. If you were pressured to pay for unagreed work or received substandard paving, contact local law enforcement. To stay safe, always obtain written agreements, verify business licenses, and be cautious of door-to-door offers claiming "leftover materials."

Since the initial arrests, additional victims have been identified. Investigators anticipate that further charges will be forthcoming in Meriwether County and outside jurisdictions as the investigation remains active. Authorities are also reviewing the involvement of additional co-conspirators.

More charges expected

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the total number of victims identified or the specific amount of money stolen during the fraudulent enterprise. While more charges are anticipated, it is currently unclear how many additional co-conspirators are under review or when further arrests will be made.