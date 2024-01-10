Eggs & Issues Breakfast kicks off 2024 Georgia legislative session

The Georgia Chambers' Eggs & Issues Breakfast, held at the iconic Mercedes-Benz Stadium, took place on Wednesday morning.

The breakfast featured the gathering of civic, political, and business leaders for discussions about economic priorities and pro-business legislation expected to be pursued during this legislative session. Gov. Brian Kemp also addressed the audience, providing a preview of the key legislation he aims to pass.

Kemp's legislative package, to be officially unveiled during tomorrow's 2024 State of the State Address, is designed to uphold Georgia's status as the number one place for business. The proposed bills cover a range of areas, including insurance reform, funding allocation for infrastructure improvement, and investment in transportation projects to enhance freight movement efficiency and safety.

The governor is seeking additional funding for the workforce housing fund established last year and plans to address the shortage of healthcare workers. This effort includes earmarked funds for establishing a dental school at Georgia Southern, the first of its kind in the state, and supporting a medical school at the University of Georgia to meet the growing healthcare needs in Georgia.

Kemp emphasized that these investments are crucial to ensuring Georgia remains an attractive state for living, working, and raising families for years to come.

"I want to be clear in Georgia. We're proud to be a right-to-work state. We're going to continue to stand for free enterprise, job creation, economic growth, and pro-business policies as long as I'm your governor," Kemp said.

The State of the State Address will take place at the state Capitol.



