Eggo Pancake House in Gatlinburg offering 4 chances to stay for free

Pancake enthusiasts rejoice! The first-ever Eggo House of Pancakes will be available for booking Feb. 28, offering four stays through the end of March.

This quirky "pancake house" is designed to provide a unique vacation experience for families and fans, offering a pancake paradise in the heart of the Smoky Mountains.

The Eggo House of Pancakes, located in the Pancake Capital of the South, Gatlinburg, introduces a short-stack-shaped home-away-from-home, complete with a stick-of-butter-shaped chimney and breakfast-inspired decor. From fluffy pancake beds to bean bag chairs, the atmosphere is immersed in pancake-themed comfort. Guests can enjoy toasting Eggo Mini Pancake s'mores at the fire pit with a picturesque view of the Smokies, indulge in the maple syrup fountain, and partake in game night in the basement gameroom featuring an Eggo pancake-fied pool table and more.

@eggo Babe, wake up! Eggo House of Pancakes just opened its doors and you're invited to stay for ZERO dollars! Starting on National Pancake Day (Feb. 28), fans can request to book a 3-night stay for March 7-10. Every following Monday, we’ll be releasing another weekend stay (March 14-17, March 21-24, and March 28-31) so set your calendar alerts and don’t miss out! ♬ Lazy Sunday - Official Sound Studio

Additionally, Eggo has stocked the freezer of the Eggo House of Pancakes with a variety of their expertly crafted and irresistibly fluffy pancakes. Guests can enjoy chaos-free mornings with flavors such as Buttermilk, Blueberry, Chocolatey Chip, Minis, and Chocolatey Chip Minis—all ready in just 30 seconds with a microwave, butter, and syrup.

The Eggo House of Pancakes, which is located approximately 4 hours from Atlanta, will be exclusively listed on HomeToGo.com.

Families and fans can request to book one of four different three-night stays at the Eggo House of Pancakes, starting on National Pancake Day, Feb. 28, at the cost of $0 a night. Bookings will be available throughout March, with specific dates opening on National Pancake Day and Mondays at 12 p.m. EST on a rolling basis through March 18. Guests will be chosen on a first-come-first-served basis, according to the press release. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from the Eggo House of Pancakes.

Available dates are:

· Thursday, March 7 – Sunday, March 10; Request for Booking open on Wed. Feb 28

· Thursday, March 14 – Sunday, March 17; Request for Booking on Mon. March 4

· Thursday, March 21 – Sunday, March 24; Request for Booking open on Mon. March 11

· Thursday, March 28 – Sunday March 31; Request for Booking open on Mon. March 18

